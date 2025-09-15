Gautam Gambhir Should Rest Jasprit Bumrah vs Oman in Dead-Rubber Asia Cup 2025 Group A Clash vs India. Here's Why

Asia Cup 2025: Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, has been in ominous touch in the ongoing continental tournament in the UAE. After getting the better of the UAE side, India swatted aside Pakistan in style to seal their spot in the Super 4. Now, India will take on Oman in their final Group-stage on September 19. Oman has already lost their opening game and in all fairness they do not have the quality and class in their ranks to trouble India.

So, taking that into consideration - will Gautam Gambhir look to tinker with the winning combination ahead of the Super 4?

Will Bumrah be Rested For Oman Game?

India's ace pacer Bumrah has bowled seven overs in two games and picked up three wickets. On low-slow dead-pitches in the UAE, Bumrah got the ball to talk. With the new ball, he got India the early wickets to put them in firm control at the outset. But, given his workload - ideally he should be rested for the Oman game. Resting Bumrah means he will be fresh and raring to go in the Super Fours.

Bumrah Feat

Bumrah is a champion all-format bowler. In 72 T20Is, India's pace spearhead has taken 92 wickets at an average of 17.67 and an economy rate of 6.29. He overtook Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has 90 wickets in 87 matches.

Only three cricketers are ahead of Bumrah and they are Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh.