Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Refused BCCI to Play vs Australia-A? Aakash Chopra's Sensational Claim Amid Retirement Talk

It is now final that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will not be playing the series at home against Australia-A. The Board of Control of Cricket in India announced the squad on Sunday that will take on Australia-A and of course the big surprise was the names of the two stalwarts not there. So, what may have happened, were they not picked by the BCCI or did they refuse to play the series? Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has made a sensational claim. As per Chopra, Kohli and Rohit may have declined the offer to play the ‘A’ series.

‘They would have refused’

“I am sure the selectors would have asked them and they would have refused. Why am I saying that the selectors would have asked them? Considering the team that has been picked, it has even been tried to include the Asia Cup players, so that some form stays with them and they keep playing competitive games,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Obviously, it is not clear if what Chopra is claiming actually may have happened or not. Fans would have been extremely eager to watch Rohit and Kohli play together, but that is not going to happen.

‘A’ Series Schedule

The three-match one-day series between India A and Australia A will be hosted at the Green Park Stadium, with the first match happening on September 30.

The second and third one-day matches will take place on October 3 and October 5.