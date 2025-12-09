Gautam Gambhir Shouldn't Risk Playing Hardik Pandya in 1st T20I in Cuttack. Here's Why

Ind vs SA: Hardik Pandya is easily one of the finest allrounders of the generation and India is truly blessed to have him. Pandya, who is coming back from an injury, faced discomfort while bowling in the nets at the Barabati stadium on Monday evening. With the WC round the corner, should Pandya be risked is the question. The 32-year-old allrounder is a gun player and a proven match-winner, it is important he plays the WC next year.

Why Hardik Pandya Should be Rested?

Pandya is not just a bowler, who can give four overs and pick wickets, he can also hit a long ball and would be playing the role of a finisher come the marquee event. What Pandya also does is, he gives the side the perfect balance - which is a very important factor in T20Is. Now, considering all these factors, one feels it is best India rests him for the opening T20I versus South Africa.

One feels coach Gautam Gambhir should be a little cautious while managing Pandya as he is an asset for any side.

Who, If Not Pandya?

Doesn't seem like Sanju Samson would get picked in the XI if India are still going ahead and pushing Pandya to play. But yes, if Pandya is rested - Samson could replace him comfortably.

Probable XI: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya/Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.