Shubman Gill Told To Recreate IPL Magic In IND vs SA T20I Series: 'There Is A Little Pressure...'
Shubman Gill has been declared fit and is expected to feature in the 1st T20I match against South Africa in Cuttack on Tuesday.
Shubman Gill's much-anticipated return to the first T20I against South Africa will be the main focus. Gill had a back spasm during the 1st Test match in Kolkata and went on to miss the remaining Test series, followed by the ODI series.
Shubman Gill Urged To Follow IPL Formula
Gill has been declared fit and is in contention to feature in the 1st game, scheduled to be played in the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Tuesday. The 26-year-old hasn't been amongst runs in the shortest format, but he seems to be in the scheme of things for the upcoming T20 World Cup.
Current holders India will definitely be one of the favourites, and Gill cannot put his feet wrong. Irfan Pathan feels India's ODI and Test captain will have to replicate his IPL display in international cricket.
In an interaction on Star Sports, he said, “Shubman Gill should cement his place at the top of the order in T20 cricket. We believe in all-format players. We have seen how well he plays in the IPL. Now, he has a chance to cement his place in India's T20 International side. There is a little pressure, but he is a good player. I hope he performs well in this five-match T20I series against South Africa. He is coming back from a small injury. He will get a lot of opportunities across five matches on good pitches. The pitches will have pace and bounce, like in Dharamshala, and he will love batting on them.”
Shubman Gill Declared Fit Ahead Of 1st T20I
Hardik Pandya, who hasn't featured for India since having a quadriceps injury in the Asia Cup, is also scheduled to feature in the 1st T20I. Captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed both Gill and Pandya are fit. He said, “Both [Gill and Pandya] are looking healthy and fit.”
Gill is expected to open the batting with Abhishek Sharma, while Sanju Samson will have to fight with Jitesh Sharma for a place in the team.
