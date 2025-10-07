Gautam Gambhir Sidelined Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma From ODI's? Manoj Tiwary's Sensational Claim Ahead of Australia Tour

Ind vs Aus: Senior stalwarts Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli were picked by the Board of Control of Cricket in India for the limited-overs series against Australia. While they have been picked for the squad, Rohit has been axed as the ODI captain. Rohit is now just a player like anybody else and Kohli is in the side. Following Rohit's axing as the ODI captain, there are speculations that the retirements of Kohli and the former is near.

Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary has made a sensational claim amid speculations over Rohit, Kohli's ODI future. Tiwary has gone on record to claim that coach Gautam Gambhir is the one who has sidelined the two seniors.

‘Not good for Indian cricket’

"If the senior players are there, if Ashwin is there, if Rohit is there or if Rohit is there, then these guys have played so much cricket, these guys are established much more than the head coach or the other staff, these guys will raise questions if they don't agree to a point. You just made sure that these guys are not there, basically," said Tiwary as quoted by InsideSport.

"I have observed that since this coach took on the role, a lot of controversies have arisen. Many things that are happening are not good for Indian cricket. I believe that since the time he has been the head coach, Ashwin has taken a retirement. Rohit and Virat have also done so. Other things have happened, such as players being unexpectedly added to the squad and then being straight into the starting XI. We have seen that Gambhir has not been consistent," he added.

"It would be a really poor decision if Gautam doesn't include these two in the scheme of things for the World Cup," he concluded.

Can RoKo Silence Critics?