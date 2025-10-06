IND vs WI - Gautam Gambhir To Host Shubman Gill-Led Indian Team For Dinner Prior To Delhi Test Against West Indies: Report

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir and teammate during a practice session ahead of the 4th T20I against England | Image: ANI

India vs West Indies: Former cricketer and the Indian Cricket Team head coach Gautam Gambhir is likely to host the Shubman Gill-led side for dinner ahead of the second Test match against the West Indies.

According to a report from India Today, Gautam Gambhir has invited the entire squad, including the support staff, for dinner. The report further revealed that the dinner will be taking place at Gambhir's official residence in New Delhi on Wednesday, October 8.

Indian Players To Attend Practice Session Before Traveling Gambhir's Residence

The dinner will help the players to bond with each other ahead of the second Test match of the series. The Indian Cricket Team have a hectic schedule for the next few months, and the dinner will help the players to relax ahead of a busy calendar.

It is reported that the Shubman Gill-led team will attend the scheduled practice session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday afternoon. Following this, the whole team will travel to Gautam Gambhir's residence in New Delhi for the dinner hosted by the head coach.

India Lead Ongoing Test Series Against West Indies

Currently, Team India are leading the two-match Test series against West Indies by 1-0. Shubman Gill-led side showed a dominating performance and clinched an innings and 140-run win over the Caribbeans in the first Test match of the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ravindra Jadeja was named the 'Player of the Match' following his stunning all-around performance in the Ahmedabad Test against the West Indies. In the first Test match of the series, Jadeja scored 104 runs from one innings at a strike rate of 59.09. He also picked up four wickets from two innings at a bowling average of 17.25.

Recapping the match, West Indies won the toss and decided to bat against India. However, Roston Chase's decision has backfired on the visitors.

Justin Greaves was the highest run-scorer for the visitors and helped his side climb to 162 in the first inning.

Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah led the Indian bowling attack with their stunning spells. Siraj picked up four wickets in his 14-over spell. Bumrah bagged three wickets in his 14-over spell.

India had a sloppy start to their first innings, but KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, and Ravindra Jadeja's centuries helped the hosts put 448/5 on the scoreboard.