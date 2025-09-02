Updated 2 September 2025 at 11:14 IST
Gautam Gambhir Snubs Virat Kohli, Hails Shubman Gill as 'Most Stylish' Player Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 | WATCH
Asia Cup 2025: In a few days time, Gautam Gambhir would be tasked to help the Indian team win the continental tournament, but before that, he was at the DPL
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Asia Cup 2025: Just ahead of the continental tournament, India coach Gautam Gambhir paid a visit to the Arun Jaitley stadium to watch the Delhi Premier League final. After the game, Gambhir got candid as he was given a few words to which he associated Indian players' names. It was a little funny, but what stood out was Gambhir not picking Virat Kohli when it came to the 'most stylish'. Kohli is regarded as one of the most stylish cricketers around the world. He is an advertiser's dream.
Gill ‘Most stylish, Kohli ’Desi Boy
One would have felt that he would pick Kohli, but instead, he chose Shubman Gill as the ‘most stylish’. Gambhir gave Kohli a brand new tag of ‘desi boy’. For the unversed, both Gambhir and Kohli hail from Delhi.
Clutch – Sachin Tendulkar
Desi Boy – Virat Kohli
Speed – Jasprit Bumrah
Golden Arm – Nitish Rana
Most Stylish – Shubman Gill
Mr. Consistent – Rahul Dravid
Run Machine – VVS Laxman
Most Funny – Rishabh Pant
Death Over Specialist – "Wanted to mention Bumrah, but since I have already taken his name, so Zaheer Khan".
Can India Win Asia Cup 2025?
Team India start overwhelming favourites to win the eight-nation Asia Cup 2025. The Indian team would be led by Suryakumar Yadav, with Gill being his deputy. The Indian team will play it's opener against the UAE and will then take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-voltage clash at the Dubai International stadium on September 14.
It would be interesting to see the playing XI India opt for. As per reports, Team India would reach Dubai on September 4. The Indian team would not get a lot of time to train and get used to the conditions there.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 2 September 2025 at 10:41 IST