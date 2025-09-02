'IPL's Royal Loss': Mumbai Indians Trolled After Kieron Pollard Smashes 7 Sixes in 8 Balls in CPL 2025 | WATCH

IPL 2025: Kieron Pollard is 38 and he still has it in him to clear any boundary with utmost ease and he showed that on Monday when he smashed seven sixes in eight balls in a CPL 2025 game. Pollard, who retired from IPL in 2022, hit a breathtaking 65 off 29 balls to help Trinbago Knight Riders win the match by 12 runs. Pollard was on song as he rolled back the years to give fans a glimpse of his power.

Following Pollard's maverick knock, fans are now trolling Mumbai Indians for not holding onto Pollard. Most reckon MI should have kept him on their side. The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots bowlers did not know how to stop the Pollard mayhem at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba in Trinidad.

‘Forcing him to retire…’ - Fans Troll MI

“I have been here 20 years or more, so won’t call this the form of my life. Wanted to give the fans and my family something to celebrate. I play each ball on its merit, cricket is often a game of chess," he said after the win.

Knight's Top Table