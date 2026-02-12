Gautam Gambhir’s Straight Talk Silences Dressing-Room Speculation, Applauds India Cricketers’ Spirits

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has cleverly brushed aside the dressing room controversy and expressed on how the team's atmosphere ahead of the Namibia clash. He emphasised that while it becomes tense once the game starts, they remain relaxed during training and practice.

Ever since Gautam Gambhir took charge as the head coach, rumours have been rife over unpleasant dressing room morale. The team atmosphere took a significant dip since his arrival, as per the claims made on social media.

Gautam Gambhir Clears the Air on Dressing-Room Row and Backs Team Unity

Ahead of India's T20 World Cup fixture against Namibia, Gautam Gambhir has admitted that they have attempted to keep the dressing room and training atmosphere as relaxed as possible. Players could be seen joking around before the matches, which helps bring out their best output possible.

"Once the game gets started, it's always tense. It's always for pressure. We want to train as hard as you can, but in the dressing room and during the practice session. Whenever we get an opportunity, you try and be as relaxed as you can. You can joke around," Gautam Gambhir said in a video shared by the BCCI.

The Indian head coach also credited his support staff, calling them close to his family, with whom he shares a lot of emotions.

He added that one shares a lot more emotions with their support staff as compared to what one shares with their family when someone is in such a profession.

Gambhir Delivers His Final Take on the Dressing Room Saga

Gautam Gambhir further made a tremendous revelation, saying that the only time when a cricketer and support staff can smile is when they step into a winning dressing room.

"The only time players or support staff can smile is when you go into a winning dressing room. As simple as it can get... A winning dressing room is a smiling dressing room," Gambhir added.