Afghanistan All-Rounder Hit With A Sanction For Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct During T20 World Cup Clash Against South Africa

Afghanistan faced South Africa on February 11, 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, for their T20 World Cup group stage match. The match went into a super over after Afghanistan were bowled out for 187 runs.

In the Super Over, Afghanistan set a target of 18 runs, and the Proteas finished the Super Over at 17 runs, triggering another Super Over. In the second super over, South Africa won by 4 runs after Afghanistan lost two wickets at 19 runs while chasing 24 runs to win.

Amidst the thrilling match, another moment gained traction when Afghanistan's all-rounder Mohammad Nabi was seen exchanging words with the field umpire over South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi's wristband. Following the match, the ICC has fined the player.

Mohammad Nabi Sanctioned For Breaching ICC's Code Of Conduct

The Afghanistan player has been fined 15% of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match against South Africa on February 11, 2026. Mohammad Nabi was found to have breached Article 2.4 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "Disobeying an Umpire’s instruction during an International Match."

The incident with the umpire occurred during the 14th over of the match when Nabi engaged with the umpires over a wrist band that pacer Lungi Ngidi was wearing. The former Afghanistan captain wanted the Proteas player to take off the band as he was having trouble locating the ball when the umpires intervened.

