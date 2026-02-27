Gautam Gambhir to be Sacked as Coach if India Don't Win T20 World Cup 2026? Ex-English Pacer Makes Huge Prediction

T20 World Cup 2026: India head coach Gautam Gambhir has been constantly been facing criticism following the loss versus South Africa. But India beat Zimbabwe by a resounding margin to get their campaign back on track. Now that India's campaign is back on track, yet former England pacer reckons Gambhir's job is in danger. As per Harmison, if India do not win the T20 WC the Gambhir may be sacked.

'He'll be gone if he doesn't win'

"Gambhir is hard to like, and that doesn't help. He's very spiky, and I am not sure what he's like in the dressing room. If you have got very little ego as an India coach, you've got a chance to succeed. He'll be gone if he doesn't win this World Cup. But I also admire him for the way he has gone about coaching. He was a prickly character, a prickly player, and a stubborn player," Harmison said on the 'talkSport Cricket' YouTube channel.

"He has gone into his coaching without the Indian greats. Instead, he has gone in with Morne Morkel and Ryan ten Doeschate, who, in his eyes, are the best coaches for his way of managing the group. He's loyal to the people he wants to be around, and I admire that about him. The sign of a good coach is admitting when he's wrong and putting it right. It's also one who looks himself in the mirror and says this is not going to work and I need to change the course of this ship. That's something I don't think he's strong at," Harmison explained.

Can India Win T20 WC?