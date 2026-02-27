WATCH | Mohammed Siraj Consoling Rinku Singh After India Beat Zimbabwe in T20 WC Clash is Heartwarming

T20 WC 2026: It was a night to remember for Team India in Chennai. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side beat Zimbabwe in a must-win Super 8 T20 World Cup clash at the Chepauk. While the entire team was elated following the win, Rinku Singh may have been feeling a little low due to his father's health. And that is when fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was spotted consoling Rinku in a heartwarming gesture. Here is the clip that has now gone viral.