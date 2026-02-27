Updated 27 February 2026 at 13:25 IST
WATCH | Mohammed Siraj Consoling Rinku Singh After India Beat Zimbabwe in T20 WC Clash is Heartwarming
T20 WC 2026: India star Mohammed Siraj was spotted consoles Rinku Singh after the win over Zimbabwe in Super 8 must-win game.
T20 WC 2026: It was a night to remember for Team India in Chennai. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side beat Zimbabwe in a must-win Super 8 T20 World Cup clash at the Chepauk. While the entire team was elated following the win, Rinku Singh may have been feeling a little low due to his father's health. And that is when fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was spotted consoling Rinku in a heartwarming gesture. Here is the clip that has now gone viral.
Meanwhile, the cricketer's father has passed away after his fight with liver cancer. The news came to light a day after India beat Zimbabwe in Chennai in a must-win Super 8 T20 World Cup clash.
Rinku's father breathed his last on Friday morning at the Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida, informed the hospital PRO. Singh's father was battling stage-four cancer.
