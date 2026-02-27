Republic World
  • WATCH | Mohammed Siraj Consoling Rinku Singh After India Beat Zimbabwe in T20 WC Clash is Heartwarming

Updated 27 February 2026 at 13:25 IST

WATCH | Mohammed Siraj Consoling Rinku Singh After India Beat Zimbabwe in T20 WC Clash is Heartwarming

T20 WC 2026: India star Mohammed Siraj was spotted consoles Rinku Singh after the win over Zimbabwe in Super 8 must-win game.

Ankit Banerjee
Md. Siraj, Rinku Singh
Md. Siraj, Rinku Singh | Image: @rajgarh_mamta1

T20 WC 2026: It was a night to remember for Team India in Chennai. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side beat Zimbabwe in a must-win Super 8 T20 World Cup clash at the Chepauk. While the entire team was elated following the win, Rinku Singh may have been feeling a little low due to his father's health. And that is when fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was spotted consoling Rinku in a heartwarming gesture. Here is the clip that has now gone viral. 

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, the cricketer's father has passed away after his fight with liver cancer. The news came to light a day after India beat Zimbabwe in Chennai in a must-win Super 8 T20 World Cup clash.

Rinku's father breathed his last on Friday morning at the Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida, informed the hospital PRO. Singh's father was battling stage-four cancer.

