Gautam Gambhir Under The Scanner After Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma's Test Retirements, Ex-IND Player Asks Head Coach To Deliver Results

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's sudden retirements from Test match cricket have sparked a new debate between fans and experts of the sport. Their star duo's retirement is being analyzed from different points of view, but nobody really knows or will never know what exactly happened behind the scenes.

The Australian tour uncovered the existing cracks in the Indian Test team and exposed their weaknesses in broad daylight. The rumors of a rift in the Indian dressing room did not help the team's cause either.

Atul Wassan Gives No-Nonsense Remark On Gautam Gambhir

One has to ask the right question: why did Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma even bother playing the Ranji Trophy earlier this year if they did not see themselves boarding the flight to England in June this year?

There are no doubts that Kohli and Rohit's performances in Australia did not live up to their reputation and the standards that they have set for the game, but a retirement as sudden as this was certainly shocking. Former India player Atul Wassan did not mince his words and spoke the blunt truth about the 'Gautam Gambhir Era'.

Wassan, while speaking on the OTTplay App, bluntly said that there might be repercussions if Gambhir fails to deliver as the Head Coach of India. "Whichever coach comes, comes with the dogma. You have to give him a free hand. If you're a very strong personality, you're given a free hand. And if you don't deliver, you have to be out. It's not as if you make all your choices, but in the end, you cannot guarantee results. There has to be some balance," said Wassan.

Big Challenge For Gautam Gambhir Ahead

Gautam Gambhir succeeded Rahul Dravid as the Head Coach of the Indian cricket team last year. The former India international did deliver in the white-ball format, with India winning the Champions Trophy, but as far as Test cricket is concerned, things look bleak.