Gautam Gambhir Will Not be Sacked by BCCI Despite India's Humiliating Whitewash vs South Africa: REPORT

Ind vs SA: There has been much speculation over what happens now after India's humiliating whitewash against South Africa at home - will coach Gautam Gambhir be sacked, will a few players be sidelined? As per a report on the Indian Express, there is not going to be any knee-jerk reaction from the Board of Control of Cricket in India despite the result.

‘BCCI will not rush in taking any decision’

“The BCCI will not rush in taking any decision, the team is in a transition phase. As far as coach Gautam Gambhir is concerned, we will not take any decision on him as the World Cup is around the corner and his contract is till the 2027 World Cup. The BCCI will speak to selectors and team management going ahead but there won’t be any knee jerk action," a BCCI official was quoted as saying to The Indian Express.

Gambhir has had a horrific time in Tests as Team India coach. He has had two whitewashes at home to his credit since taking over the reins from Rahul Dravid. India’s Test record currently stands at 7 wins, 10 losses, and 2 draws in 19 matches, resulting in a win percentage of just 36.82 with Gambhir as coach.

Gambhir Puts Ball on BCCI's Court

When asked about his future as India coach over whether he would step down after the humiliating result, Gambhir said the call lies with the Indian board while reminding all that he was in charge of the side which won the Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup.