Global SHAME For Pakistan; Cricketer Haider Ali Arrested in London Over Rape Charges, PCB Suspends Him

Pakistan Cricketer Rape Charge: Haider Ali, a Pakistani cricketer has been arrested in London over charges of rape. He was in the United Kingdom as part of the Pakistan Shaheens' side. The 24-year-old is part of the ‘A’ side which is currently taking on their English counterparts. Once this episode came to the notice of the Pakistan Cricket Board, they took immediate action and suspended the cricketer. As per a report on Telecom Asia Sports, the cricketer was arrested from the Beckenham ground.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirmed receiving a report of rape on Monday. “We have arrested a 24-year-old man,” GMP statement said. “It’s alleged that the incident occurred on Wednesday 23 July 2025 at a premises in Manchester. The man has since been bailed pending further enquiries.”

‘We have suspended Haider’

As per the same report, the girl belonged to the Pakistani origin.

A PCB spokesperson gave an update on the incident.

“We were told about this case and investigation. We have suspended Haider until the investigation is completed and will conduct our own inquiry in the UK,” a PCB spokesman said.

Who is Haider Ali?

The 24-year-old made his first-class debut back in 2019 and his international debut happened a year later. In 2020, he became the youngest player to hit a century in the Pakistan Super League.