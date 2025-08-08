'Virat Kohli Toh Buddha Ho Gaya': Viral Picture of Ex-India Captain Concern Fans Amid ODI Retirement Ahead of 2027 WC Rumours

There is much speculation around former India captain Virat Kohli over will he feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup or not. While talks are on, a picture of Kohli has surfaced on social space and instantly has gone viral. For the unversed, Kohli features in only the ODI format now after he announced his shock retirement from the long format a little before the England tour.

The stunning bit about the picture is his look. Kohli, who is 37 is spotted with a white beard and that has sparked concerns. A couple of months back, Kohli, at an Yuvraj Singh Foundation event in London, admitted that he had coloured his beard a couple of days back. Fans are now concerned over is he ageing quickly and will he actually be fit enough to take part in the marquee event that is still a couple of years away.

‘Kohli Buddha ho Gaya’

Kohli Shines For RCB

While speculations over his ODI future continues, Kohli had a stunning year at the IPL. RCB won their maiden title in 2025 after a long 18-year wait.