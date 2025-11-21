'GOAT Fires': Mitchell Starc Smashes Unique Century in 1st Ashes Test at Perth

Ashes 2025: Veteran pacer Mitchell Starc showed why he is considered one of the best fast bowlers of the generation. In the first session of the much-anticipated first Ashes Test at Perth on Friday, Starc picked up three crucial English wickets. Starc was at his best as he also picked up his 100th Ashes wicket in the session. He picked up the big fish, Joe Root, for a duck.

Starc's Unique Century

By picking up 100 Ashes scalps, Starc became the first Australian pacer to do so. He also became the 21st bowler and first left-arm pacer to take 10 or more wickets in the history of Ashes series. It has truly been a dream start for Starc in the ongoing Ashes. Starc was on fire straightaway as he dismissed Zak Crawley in the very first over of the Ashes. Then he trapped Ben Duckett in front for his second wicket. The Root wicket was special as Starc removed him without any score. It is good to see Starc making such an impact in a Test match at the twilight of his career. Following his good spell, fans are hailing him as the 'Greatest of All Times'.