AUS vs ENG 1st Test, Perth Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport During Play In Western Australia?

Australia and England are set to write a new chapter in their storied rivalry that has been active for decades. After a two-and-a-half-year wait, the Ashes return to the land down under, and both teams will look to prove a point in the competition.

England will visit the iconic stadiums of Australia to prove a point and emerge as the dominant side in the competition. Australia, the defending Ashes Champions, have been on a dominant spree and will look to continue their dominant side in the competition.

The last time the Ashes took place in England, the hosts managed to secure a 2-2 draw and saved them from embarrassment. The Aussies displayed utter dominance in the competition.

Crucial Weather Update Frm Perth Surfaces Before Ashes Series Opener

The first Australia vs England Test match in Perth is expected to have the ideal conditions for the fans to enjoy some Test cricket. According to Accuweather, the skies are expected to remain almost clear, and it will be sunny in the Western Australia region.

There will be days when the weather will be partly cloudy, but there is no indication of rainfall that would spoil the play in Perth.

The temperatures are expected to remain at highs of 28°C, while the lows could reach 13°C. The weather would not have any impact as cricket's oldest rivalry adds a new chapter in its saga.

Speaking of the tracks, the Perth Stadium would offer proper carry and bounce, as suggested by pitch curator Issac McDonald. The last Test match Australia had in WA was against India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where the visitors secured a comprehensive 295-run victory.

Virat Kohli struck a century in the venue, and it was his final Test ton before announcing his retirement from red-ball cricket.

Teams batting first at the Perth Stadium have gone on to win matches, and the captain who wins the toss will be tempted to bat first as well.

Australia Name Playing XI, England Deferred Announcement

On the eve of the Perth Test, Cricket Australia have announced its Playing XI for the first Ashes Test match. Steve Smith will feature as the stand-in captain, and the Aussies will feature two debutants in Jake Weatherald and Brendan Doggett. All-rounder Beau Webster failed to find a spot despite putting up an impressive showcase.

England Cricket, on the other hand, have broken free of the tradition to announce its Playing XI on the eve of the Test match. The unusual move has ignited chatter but keeps the suspense intact on how England will set up it's Playing XI.