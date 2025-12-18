'Grab Them, Ask For Clarity': Dale Steyn Blasts Umpires After 'Excessive Fog' Abandons Ind vs SA 4th T20I

Ind vs SA: After multiple inspections, the fourth T20I between India and South Africa at the Ekana stadium was called off due to ‘excessive fog’ on Wednesday. Now that the match did not take place, experts and former cricketers are blaming the officials for it. Taking a potshot at the match officials, former South African star Dale Steyn reckoned they only keep saying the next inspection is at a certain time - but they never give clarity on what they are actually looking at.

‘Grab them and ask for clarity’

"I was going to say I'd love to get one of the umpires. Sometimes they say there's another inspection at 8:30, but I don't know all the rules they're looking at. As a player, you just play the game. It would be informative to know what they're assessing and thinking. If they walk past again, we should grab them and ask for clarity. As a former player, I feel we could play in this, but obviously, there's something in the rules that I'm not fully aware of," Steyn said on JioHotstar.

As per reports, the stadium was engulfed by heavy fog, and with a poor AQI of over 400, both the playing conditions and visibility were not ideal.

