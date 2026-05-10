GT Star Rashid Khan Leapfrogs Lasith Malinga, Achieves Elusive Milestone In IPL History

IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner Rashid Khan entered the top ten wicket-takers in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, overtaking Sri Lankan icon Lasith Malinga.

The Titans' spinner achieved this feat during his side's match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium, collecting four scalps in four overs, conceding just 33 runs. Rashid ran rampant through RR's batting line-up, removing Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja and Shubham Dubey in an impeccable display of spin bowling, arresting RR's positive intent while chasing a massive 230 runs.

Now, Rashid has taken 173 wickets in 147 matches at an average of 23.72, with three four-fors and best figures of 4/24. Punjab Kings (PBKS) spinner Yuzi Chahal is the top IPL wicket-taker, with 229 wickets in 184 matches at an average of 23.22, including eight four-fers and a five-wicket haul and best figures of 5/40.

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Rashid is the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker this season, with 15 scalps in 11 matches at an average of 22.60 and an economy rate of 8.26, with best figures of 4/33. GT pacer Kagiso Rabada (18 in 11 matches) wears the 'Purple Cap' for most wickets.

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Coming to the match, GT, put to bat first by RR, registered a 118-run opening partnership between Sai Sudharsan (55 in 36 balls, with six fours and two sixes) and skipper Shubman Gill, who also slammed a 44-ball 84, with nine fours and three sixes. A cameo of 37* in 20 balls (with two fours and three sixes) from Washington Sundar helped GT reach 229/4 in 20 overs.

Brijesh Sharma (2/47) was the leading wicket-taker for RR.

In the chase of 230 runs, RR started with high intent, particularly knocks from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (36 in 16 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and Dhruv Jurel (24 in 10 balls, with a four and two sixes). But Rashid (4/33 in four overs) and Holder (3/12 in 2.3 overs) made sure RR fizzled out quickly for just 152 runs in 16.3 overs.