Arshdeep Singh's Instagram Reels Under Scanner As Punjab Kings Likely To Implement BCCI Mandate

IPL 2026: Punjab Kings are likely to take strict action against pacer Arshdeep Singh after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) introduced new rules following multiple breaches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

PBKS To Take Strict Action Against Arshdeep Singh

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the Punjab-based franchise is expected to formally ask Arshdeep to stop posting vlogs or reels on his official Instagram account.

The report further stated that the Punjab Kings will communicate with the Indian speedster on Saturday evening.

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The 27-year-old has built a strong presence as a vlogger, amassing over six million followers on Instagram. Known for regularly sharing reels that enjoy wide popularity on social media, his activity has drawn the attention of BCCI managers and officials. Going forward, all video content will be produced and shared exclusively through the franchise’s official handles.

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BCCI To Tighten IPL Rules For Players & Franchises

BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla announced on Friday that the apex cricket body is introducing new access-control rules for players in the IPL.

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, Shukla explained that the new regulations will restrict player access and prevent unauthorized interactions with cricketers in hotels, team buses, and other restricted areas. The move is aimed at enhancing transparency and strengthening overall security arrangements during the tournament.

"The BCCI is setting up new rules. The access that the players have will be controlled; unauthorised people will not be allowed to meet the players, neither in hotels nor on buses, to ensure the transparency of the IPL," Rajeev Shukla said.