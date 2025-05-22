GT vs LSG: Mitchell Marsh Demonstrates Unmatched Power, Becomes First International Batter To Score A Ton In IPL 2025

Mitchell Marsh celebrates after scoring a century during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants at Narendra Modi Stadium | Image: AP Photo

IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants' Mitchell Marsh showcased intent and determination for the Lucknow Super Giants as he pulled off a stunning century against the Gujarat Titans. Marsh becomes the second right hander and the first overseas batter to score a ton in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025.

Mitchell Marsh Scores His Maiden IPL Ton In Ahmedabad

Mitchell Marsh looked like a man on a mission as he delivered one of his finest knocks in the Indian Premier League. The star cricketer secured his maiden IPL ton against the Gujarat Titans, putting Lucknow a step ahead in the clash. The Narendra Modi Stadium was lit up with the Aussie cricketer's exuberant shots, which raced towards the boundary ropes.

However, the Aussie cricketer did not bring out an extravagant celebration as he kept his composure during the game's critical point. He lifted his bat as the LSG dugout gave him a standing ovation. A thumbs up followed from the cricketer as the action continued.

Lucknow Super Giants go Buck Wild, GT To Chase A Huge Target

The Lucknow Super Giants delivered a strong outing against the hosts as they have set a firm target on the scoreboard. Openers Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram put on a solid outing, especially Marsh as he went on to score a century. The 64-ball 117 set the tone as Nicholas Pooran also put up a brilliant display with a 27-ball 57.

Skipper Rishabh Pant gave the finishing touches as he smacked to giant sixes as the Super Giants scored 235 at the loss of two wicket son the scoreboard.