GT vs RR, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals?

With a place in the IPL 2026 final at stake, Rajasthan Royals will renew their rivalry with the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 on Friday. Powered by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's mighty display, the Royals thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Elimotor, while Gujarat lost to RCB in Qualifier 1 and will now have another shot at the final.

Gujarat's main aim will be to get rid of Vaibhav as soon as possible, which could hurt Rajasthan's plans. The 15-year-old has been RR's main source of runs and currently holds the Orange Cap. On the other side, Gujarat's batting strength relies on their top three and the likes of Sai Sudarshan, Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler will have to shoulder extra responsibility.

GT vs RR, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2, LIVE Streaming Details

When Will The GT vs RR IPL 2026 Eliminator 1 Match Take Place?

The GT vs RR IPL 2026 Match will take place on Wednesday, May 29.

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Where Will The GT vs RR IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

The GT vs RR IPL 2026 Match will take place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

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At What Time Will The GT vs RR IPL 2026 Match Start?

The GT vs RR IPL 2026 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

How To Watch The GT vs RR IPL 2026 Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the GT vs RR IPL 2026 Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The GT vs RR IPL 2026 Match Live Telecast?