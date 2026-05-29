GT vs RR: Will Rain Play A Spoilsport In IPL Qualifier 2? Check Mullanpur Weather Forecast Here

IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans will have another shot at securing a place in the IPL 2026 final when they take on Rajasthan Royals in the IPL Qualifier 2 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Both teams have had their ups and downs throughout the group phase and will have one final chance to prove their worth this campaign.

IPL Qualifier 2, Mullanpur Weather Update

The winner of this game will face off against RCB, which is awaiting its challenger in the summit clash. Rajasthan's campaign looked to have taken a tumble, but back-to-back wins against Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians put their season back on track. Gujarat's consistent performance rewarded them with a place in the top two and Shubman Gill's side will have another chance.

Image: Accuweather

An orange alert for a hailstorm has been issued in Mullanpur on match day. The temperature will hover between 24 and 35 degrees, and the weather will be sunny. Around 30% cloud cover is expected, and a scattered spell of rain could be witnessed in Mullanpur. It is very unlikely to thwart the match proceedings.

Is There A Reserve Day In Place For Qualifier 2?

In case rain plays spoilsport during the game, will the IPL Qualifier 2 have a Reserve Day in place? The IPL final does have a Reserve Day if a full 40-over match cannot take place on the given day. But IPL playoffs don't have a Reserve Day in the offing, and in that case, the Gujarat Titans will advance to the final on the virtue of finishing second in the points table.

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However, the umpires will have an additional 120 minutes of time to finish the game.