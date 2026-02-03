Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch the WPL 2026 Play-off Match Live in India?

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 enters the playoff stage, and a thrilling match-up is in place between two formidable sides. The Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals will lock horns against each other, and one side will move into the summit clash.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have already marched into the WPL 2026 final after putting up a commanding performance throughout the season. With a solid net run rate and 12 points to its name, RCB are the able toppers and gained a swift entry to the summit clash.

The Gujarat Giants would enter the contest with significant momentum after finishing second in the league stage points table. Their batting has been consistent, which helped them put up commanding totals in the competition. GG's bowling also features crafty bowlers who have proven themselves effective in the league so far.

The Delhi Capitals secured themselves a spot in the play-off after a spirited performance late in the tournament. A power-packed performance from Shafali Verma and the composed performance from skipper Jemimah Rodrigues helped them gain a late surge in the competition.

The Giants and Capitals have match-winning capabilities, and they could deliver a momentum-shifting performance. The match's unpredictability makes it exciting.

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 Play-off Match Live Streaming

When Will The Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals WPL Play-off Match Take Place?

The Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals WPL Play-off match will take place on Tuesday, February 3, 2026.

Where Will The Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals WPL Play-off Match Take Place?

The Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals WPL Play-off match will take place at the BCA International Cricket Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara.

At what time Will The Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals WPL Play-off Match Take Place?

The Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals WPL Play-off match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place half-an-hour before the first ball is delivered.

How To Watch The Live Telecast Of Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals WPL Play-off Match?

The Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals WPL Play-off match will have a live telecast on Star Sports Network.

How To Watch The Live Streaming Of Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals WPL Play-off Match?