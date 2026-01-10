Updated 10 January 2026 at 14:08 IST
Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WPL 2026 Match Live In India?
Gujarat Giants will play against UP Warriorz in the upcoming WPL 2026 fixture on Saturday, January 10.
Women's Premier League 2026: Gujarat Giants (GG) will square off against UP Warriorz (UPW) in the second match of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on Saturday, January 10.
The match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz will begin at 3:30 PM IST, and the toss will take place at 3 PM IST. Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh have faced each other six times as of now in the Women's Premier League, with GG sealing three wins and UP clinched three victories.
Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2026 Live Streaming & Live TV Details
When will the Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2026 match be played?
The Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2026 match will be played on Saturday, January 10.
What time will the Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2026 match get underway?
The Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2026 match will get underway at 3:30 PM IST.
Where will the Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2026 match be played?
The Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2026 will take place at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
Where can you watch the live TV telecast of the Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2026 match in India?
The live TV telecast of the Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2026 match will be live televised in India on Star Sports Network.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2026 match in India?
The live streaming of the Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Gujarat Giants Women Squad: Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney (Wk), Ashleigh Gardner (C), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Kanika Ahuja, Yastika Bhatia, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Kashvee Gautam, Anushka Sharma, Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Singh Thakur, Ayushi Soni, Shivani Singh, Happy Kumari.
UP Warriorz Women Squad: Meg Lanning (C), Kiran Navgire, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Shipra Giri (Wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Charli Knott, Deandra Dottin, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Shikha Pandey, Asha Sobhana, Chloe Tryon, Gongadi Trisha, Kranti Gaud, Suman Meena.
