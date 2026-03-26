GT Skipper Shubman Gill Breaks Silence On T20 World Cup Snub, Stresses Confidence In His Skills Ahead Of IPL 2026: 'No Regrets'

IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill broke his silence on his T20 World Cup 2026 snub, saying that he has no regrets about missing out on the prestigious ICC event.

The Gujarat-based franchise will begin their IPL 2026 campaign on March 31 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur.

On November 27, 2023, Gujarat Titans appointed Gill as captain. The 26-year-old is now set to lead the franchise for the third consecutive season.

Recently, Gill has endured a lean patch in T20Is, which led to his omission from Team India’s World Cup-winning squad. However, the young batting sensation remains confident in his abilities.

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Shubman Gill Confident Ahead Of IPL 2026

Speaking at the pre-season press conference, Gill asserted that he has performed consistently in the IPL over the past few seasons. The 26-year-old expressed strong self-belief, stating that he does not need to prove his skills to anyone and further added that the Titans will win the 19th season of the IPL.

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"I have scored the most runs in the IPL over the past three to four seasons and have performed consistently well as a batsman. I have no regrets about not being selected for the T20 World Cup. I don’t need to prove my skills to anyone, and we will win the trophy again," Shubman Gill told reporters.

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Shubman Gill's Numbers In IPL

Gill has played 118 matches and 115 innings in his IPL career, amassing 3,866 runs at a strike rate of 138.71 and an average of 39.44. He has registered four centuries and 26 half-centuries in the cash-rich league.