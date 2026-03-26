IPL 2026: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Thursday, March 26, announced the schedule for the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

BCCI Announces Schedule For Second Phase Of IPL 2026

In an official statement, the IPL confirmed that the remaining league-stage matches, comprising 50 fixtures, will be played from April 13 to May 24, 2026, across 12 venues in India.

The official statement from the IPL also confirmed that the matches of the second phase will be played in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dharamsala, Raipur and New Chandigarh.

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The first match of the second phase will be played on April 13 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

"As the tournament enters a crucial phase, teams will compete across venues for a place in the playoffs, with the race expected to intensify through the latter half of the league stage. The action resumes on April 13, 2026, with Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad, setting the tone for an exciting run of fixtures," the statement stated.

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Here's A Look At IPL 2026 Full Schedule

As per the statement from the IPL, the second phase of the 2026 season will feature eight double-headers.

RCB to play two home matches in Raipur and three in Bengaluru. On the other hand, the Rajasthan-based franchise will host four home games in Jaipur.

"The second phase will feature eight double-headers, with afternoon matches starting at 03:30 PM IST and evening matches commencing at 07:30 PM IST. Punjab Kings will play their home matches in New Chandigarh and Dharamsala, including three matches in Dharamsala during this phase. Rajasthan Royals will host four home games in Jaipur, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play three home matches in Bengaluru and two in Raipur," it added.