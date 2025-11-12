Gujarat Titans' Probable Retained And Released List, IPL 2026: Will The Team Solve Its Middle-Order Woes?

Gujarat Titans' R Sai Kishore and teammates celebrate the wicket of Delhi Capitals' Abishek Porel during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match, at Arun Jaitley Stadium | Image: ANI

IPL 2026 Retention: One-time IPL champions, the Gujarat Titans, will aim to bank on their momentum from the previous season as they move ahead in the 2026 season. Captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan put up a clinical display for the side and anchored the franchise towards a third-placed finish in the competition.

With the retention dates closing in, the Gujarat Titans will be in a race against time to figure out their core players and their team's key strengths while also figuring out their weaknesses from the 2025 season.

Gujarat Titans Would Look To Improve Their Underperforming Middle-Order

For the Gujarat Titans, having auction money to address their shortcomings in the IPL 2025 season would be super crucial for the side. The franchise is expected to retain Captain Shubman Gill, opener Sai Sudharsan, and spin-bowling all-rounder Rashid Khan in their core.

With unlimited retentions at hand, the Gujarat Titans will retain some of their strong all-rounder stars like Washington Kishore, Rahul Tewatia and Sai Kishore to make sure that they have proper depth in their line-up.

The Titans possess a formidable pace attack, and they would be keen on keeping them intact as well. Spearheaded by Mohammed Siraj, GT have Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, and Ishant Sharma in their fast-bowling arsenal. Such players can make a difference in power play and death overs.

GT's line-up of uncapped cricketers has displayed solid performances recently in domestic cricket. Manav Suthar has been part of the India A tours, while Mahipal Lomror and Anuj Rawat have also been good with their showcase. They are also expected to be retained by the IPL franchise.

However, some overseas stars could face the axe, as players like Gerald Coetzee, Sherfane Rutherford, Kusal Mendis, and Dasun Shanaka's underperformance in IPL 2025 will be under review. Freeing up stars like Gurnoor Brar, Kumar Kushagra, and Karim Janat will help GT accumulate some funds to address their middle-order issues.

List Of GT's Retained And Released Players

GT's Probable Retained Players: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Ishant Sharma.