'Harare Is Very Special Ground For Me': India Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fires Warning To Zimbabwe

Consecutive T20I series defeats have put India on alert. The reigning world champions will now take on Zimbabwe in a three-match T20I series, starting on July 22 in Harare. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be in focus as the teenager still awaits a big innings from his bat since he made his India debut against England.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Opens Up On His Special Connection With Harare

International cricket hasn't been happy hunting for Sooryavanshi, who is tipped to be the next big thing in Indian cricket. He returned with scores of 14,13 and 15 in his first three senior T20Is and will hope to justify his selection. Ahead of the first match, Sooryavanshi reminded everyone why Harare remains a special ground for him.

In a video shared by BCCI, Sooryavanshi said, “We are currently in Harare, Zimbabwe, and this is a very memorable ground for me. Just four months ago, we played the U-19 World Cup here and won it, so it's a very special ground. Representing India is everyone's dream, and it's a truly special moment to return and play on such a great ground where we created history just four months ago. It is a wonderful feeling, so we will enjoy it.”

Zimbabwe announced a strong T20I squad for the upcoming series against India. Sikandar Raza is set to lead the side, which has the likes of Wellington Masakadza and Blessing Muzarabani. Tafadzwa Tsiga has bene handed his maiden T20I call-up while Wessly Madhevere returned to the setup.

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Zimbabwe Squad For India T20I Series

Sikandar Raza (Captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Tanaka Chivanga, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Milton Shumba, Tafadzwa Tsiga.