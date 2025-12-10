Harbhajan Singh Bizarrely Dilutes Hardik Pandya's Heroics in 1st T20I, Claims 'Did Not Make Much Difference'

Ind vs SA: Allrounder Hardik Pandya came up with the good on his international comeback as he hit 59* off 28 balls and then picked up a crucial wicket in the 1st T20I at Cuttack. His knock helped India post a challenging 175 for six. Eventually, India won the game by 101 runs. After the game, while Pandya received praises from all quarters - former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh reckoned his knock did not matter much.

‘It did not make much of a difference’

"If Hardik Pandya had not scored that knock, then there would not have been runs for India to defend. But in the end, actually, it did not make much of a difference, because where is 175, and where is 74? It is a massive thing to win a T20 game by 101 runs, and that too in such conditions where it is easier to bat after dew comes in. This is the mindset of Team India, they don't care who wins the toss, all they care is getting the result in their favor," Harbhajan Singh said on his YouTube channel.

In fact, Pandya's good show also got him the player of the match award. His performance on Tuesday during the opening T20I would give him a lot of confidence which is good from India's point of view. Pandya is a gun player and a proven match-winner and hence he is a valuable asset for the side.

Can India Make it 2-0?

Given that they would be high on confidence after the thumping win, they can surely thrive on momentum and get a second win on the canter. The second game takes place on December 9 in Chandigarh.