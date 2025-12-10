'Moment Shubman Gill...': R. Ashwin's Sensational Remark on Sanju Samson After 1st T20I at Cuttack

Ind vs SA: Wicketkeeper Sanju Samson had to sit out for the opening T20I at Cuttack against South Africa as Jitesh Sharma was preferred over him. Following the game, former India cricketer R. Ashwin has given his two cents and Samson and why he is finding it difficult to make the playing XI. As per Ashwin, once Shubman Gill was made the vice-captain of the T20I side, Samson was always going to find it difficult to make the playing XI.

‘Sanju was always going to find it difficult to get into the XI’

"There was a lot of talk before the game that Sanju should play, and why is he not being played, and all that. Whenever Sanju is dropped from the team, there is always a discussion, the question of whether he got a fair run, and all that. The moment Shubman Gill came into the side, and as a vice-captain, Sanju was always going to find it difficult to get into the XI," R Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

"Sanju has not played enough at No.5, and Jitesh Sharma is there in the squad for his finishing abilities. That was the role he played for RCB, so it was always going to be difficult for Sanju. If you are playing Sanju, play him at No.3, use him against spin," Ashwin added.

Pandya Saves The Day

Allrounder Hardik Pandya made a dream comeback to international cricket as he bailed India out of a tricky spot by hitting a brilliant 59* off 28 balls. Pandya also picked up the crucial wicket of David Miller with his very first delivery. Eventually, India won the match by 101 runs to take a 1-0 crucial lead.