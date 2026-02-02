Harbhajan Singh Lambastes Pakistan's Shock Move to Boycott ICC T20 World Cup Match vs India: 'Don't See Any Good Reason...'

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: The move made by the Pakistan government on Sunday night via tweet has stunned the cricketing scape. The Pakistan government has decided to boycott the India match set to be played at the upcoming T20 World Cup on February 15 in Colombo. While they have decided to forfeit the India game, they have also confirmed they will participate in the marquee event.

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who has played a lot against Pakistan in his prime, reckons there is no good reason to boycott the big-ticket clash. He also said that if that is the case then the apex cricketing body should take a strong call against this move by the Pakistan government.

‘This is not going to work out’

"Obviously, I am a bit surprised with what is happening from the Pakistan side. For them not playing against India, I do not see any good reason for that. Behind the whole drama of the PCB, they are trying to put some pressure on India. This is not going to work out as all the ICC members have given their voting against PCB. Pakistan has nothing to do with Bangladesh, yet they are interfering," Harbhajan told to India Today.

What Happens Next?

It is almost certain that the ICC will put sanctions against Pakistan Cricket Board if they eventually go on to boycott the game. The PCB also asked them officially to rethink their stance and respond. It is going to be interesting to see the PCB respond or not in the next few days.