'Pakistan Cricket, RIP': Fans React to Shock Boycott of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Game vs India

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: The Pakistan government stunned the cricketing world by boycotting the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 clash against India. While this move has drawn immense flak from all quarters, most believe this is the end of cricket in Pakistan. There is little to no doubt that it is the Pakistan Cricket Board and the country at large that will take a bigger hit than India and the Board of Control of Cricket in India.

At a time when Pakistan, as a country is financially struggling, this move is bound to finish cricket in the country forever. And that is why fans have taken to social space and are commenting ‘Pakistan Cricket, RIP’. Here are some of those tweets.

‘Pakistan Cricket, RIP’

Meanwhile, once the Pakistan government took this call, the apex cricketing body reacted to it. In a hard-hitting statement issued by the ICC, it asked Pakistan to reconsider its decision to forfeit the T20 World Cup match against India.

What Happens Next?

This seems to be a story the Pakistan government is ready to drag without taking into consideration that cricket in the country could be over without funds from the ICC. It is no secret that the PCB is heavily reliant on the ICC. It would be interesting to see if and how the PCB responds to the apex cricketing body.

