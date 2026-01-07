'Focus On Match Results': Harbhajan Singh Shoots Down Gautam Gambhir's Critics And The Advocates Of Split Coaching In Indian Cricket

Gautam Gambhir has had his own share of criticism since the time he took over as the coach of the Indian cricket team. Under Gautam Gambhir's reign, India have experienced contrasting outcomes in red ball and white ball cricket. Gambhir has already delivered an ICC Trophy in 2025, India's undefeated Champions Trophy win, but as far as Test cricket is concerned, home dominance is something that seems to be a matter of the past.

India's next big assignment will be the T20 World Cup that is scheduled to be played next month. India are the defending champions of the World T20 and they will like to be the first team to defend their crown.

Harbhajan Singh Rejects The Idea Of Split Coaching

India's contrasting results in red ball and white ball cricket have forced many to believe that split coaching is the way forward. Gautam Gambhir's credentials as a Test coach came under scanner after South Africa whitewashed India in the two-match home Test series. While Gambhir continues to be questioned for his role as a Test Head Coach, his former teammate Harbhajan Singh said that the role of the Indian Head Coach is not an easy one.

"In India, it is our tradition that if the team plays well, everyone is quiet, but as soon as the team plays poorly, we get on top of the coach. It is not that easy to become a coach of India. To be a coach, you have to travel with the team for a whole year and keep yourself involved in the game," said Harbhajan Singh while speaking to ANI.

India have played a total of 9 Test matches in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle and have managed to win only 4 so far. India have accumulated 38 points so far in the WTC cycle 2027.

India To Host New Zealand Next