WATCH: Jacob Bethell's Father Sheds Tears Of Happiness Watching His Son Score Maiden Test And Ashes Hundred From The Stands In Sydney

The fifth and the final Test match of the ongoing 2025-26 edition of The Ashes is being played at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground. The final match of the series has turned out to be the most competitive one so far, but Australia have already clinched the Ashes and they had arrived in the Sydney Test with an unassailable lead of 3-1. Australia defeated England within 11 days and they will keep the urn with themselves till 2027.

The Sydney Test match has been a run fest so far with Travis Head, Joe Root, Steve Smith and Jacob Bethell all scoring tons. The Sydney Test match has been a hard grind for the bowlers so far but it is nothing but a dead rubber.

Jacob Bethell's Father Gets Emotional On His Son's Maiden Test Ton

England have had plenty of problems in the ongoing Ashes and the Australia tour has been quite difficult for them, but they have discovered a new star in Jacob Bethell who has been nothing short of phenomenal. Bethell replaced Ollie Pope in the English XI in the fourth Test match of the series and since then he has continued to deliver while batting at number three.

Jacob Bethell scored a half-century in the second innings of the fourth Ashes Test, but he attained his immaculate best while batting in Sydney. Bethell scored his maiden Test and Ashes ton in the ongoing fifth and final Test match of the series. Cricket Australia posted a video of Bethell's family members celebrating his maiden Test ton. Bethell reached his maiden Test ton in a stunning fashion as he hit a six over long on.

