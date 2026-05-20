Hardik Pandya Back as Captain? Check Mumbai Indians Predicted Playing XI For Today's IPL 2026 Match vs KKR

KKR vs MI, IPL 2026: There is much speculation around Hardik Pandya. Will he make it back to the side and if he does, will he lead the side? As per reports, Hardik would be leading the side in tonight's game against Kolkata. It is also being understood that Suryakumar Yadav, who missed two games, would be back in the side. There is a high-possibility that young Raj Bawa will make way for Hardik.

Hardik, SKY Return

There is no doubt that the introduction of Hardik and Surya is going to boost MI's chances. The rest of the side is expected to remain the same with Rohit Sharma opening the batting with Ryan Rickleton. Surya in all probability would slot in at the No. 3 spot and would either be followed by Naman Dhir or Tilak Varma at No. 4. Hardik would occupy the No. 6 spot as he will look to play the role of a finisher. After a forgetful season, MI would like to win their remaining two games and sign off on a high.

MI have historically had the wood over Kolkata. While MI have beaten KKR 25 times, the Kolkata-based franchise has got the better of them on 11 occasions. But, history counts for nothing when the two sides meet in hours from now. In recent times, KKR have been the better side and what works in their favour is the fact that they are playing at home. Kolkata are still in with a chance of making the playoffs and it would hence be interesting to see if Mumbai can spoil their party.

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