Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reveals Reason Behind Viral 'A' Celebration After RR Beat LSG to Keep IPL 2026 Playoff Hopes Alive: 'Mother's Name...'

RR vs LSG, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made it a night to remember for him and the Royals team as his breathtaking knock helped Rajasthan beat Lucknow. Sooryavanshi smashed a breathtaking 93 off 38 balls to power his side to a seven-wicket win.

While the win ensured, Rajasthan take a step closer to qualification, Sooryavanshi once again became the talk of the town. He made headlines not just with his blazing knock, but also with his unique ‘A’ celebration. Sooryavanshi broke silence and revealed that it was dedicated wo his mother, whose name starts with ‘A’.

Mumma's Boy

When RR manager Robi Bhinder asks him about it, he says: “This celebration was dedicated to my mother. My mother’s name starts with the letter ‘A’. And I didn’t want to tell anyone about it because I thought I would continue this celebration. But now I had to reveal it.”

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There was no doubt that Sooryavanshi who had powered his side to a win, was awarded the player of the match. At the post-match presentation, he spoke about trying to bat long as the strip was a good one.

"Nothing much. I was just thinking because I was sitting outside during the bowling innings and the wicket looked good. I was thinking that today I shouldn’t rush too much at the start, I should take some time and if I bat for a longer period, it’s going to help the batter at the other end as well," he said at the post-match presentation.

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