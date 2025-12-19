Republic World
  Hardik Pandya's Batting Rampage In Ahmedabad Jolts SA Bowlers, All-Rounder Smashes Second-Fastest T20I Fifty for India

19 December 2025

Hardik Pandya's Batting Rampage In Ahmedabad Jolts SA Bowlers, All-Rounder Smashes Second-Fastest T20I Fifty for India

Hardik Pandya smashed a 16-ball fifty in Ahmedabad, the second-fastest T20I half-century by an Indian, powering a fiery stand with Tilak Varma and dismantling South Africa’s attack.

Pavitra Shome
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the fifth T20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad | Image: AP

Hardik Pandya strapped himself to a rocket ship as he delivered a ferocious batting blitz in Ahmedabad. The Indian all-rounder obliterated the South African bowlers with sheer power and grace as he forged a clinical partnership with Tilak Varma.

Hardik smashed a 16-ball half-century against South Africa in Ahmedabad, and he muscled it to deep midwicket for a monstrous six and attained a significant feat. Pandya now has the second-fastest T20I half-century by an Indian.

More to follow…

19 December 2025