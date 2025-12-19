Hardik Pandya's Batting Rampage In Ahmedabad Jolts SA Bowlers, All-Rounder Smashes Second-Fastest T20I Fifty for India

Hardik Pandya strapped himself to a rocket ship as he delivered a ferocious batting blitz in Ahmedabad. The Indian all-rounder obliterated the South African bowlers with sheer power and grace as he forged a clinical partnership with Tilak Varma.

Hardik smashed a 16-ball half-century against South Africa in Ahmedabad, and he muscled it to deep midwicket for a monstrous six and attained a significant feat. Pandya now has the second-fastest T20I half-century by an Indian.