Updated 19 December 2025 at 20:55 IST
Hardik Pandya's Batting Rampage In Ahmedabad Jolts SA Bowlers, All-Rounder Smashes Second-Fastest T20I Fifty for India
Hardik Pandya smashed a 16-ball fifty in Ahmedabad, the second-fastest T20I half-century by an Indian, powering a fiery stand with Tilak Varma and dismantling South Africa’s attack.
Hardik Pandya celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the fifth T20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad | Image: AP
Hardik Pandya strapped himself to a rocket ship as he delivered a ferocious batting blitz in Ahmedabad. The Indian all-rounder obliterated the South African bowlers with sheer power and grace as he forged a clinical partnership with Tilak Varma.
Hardik smashed a 16-ball half-century against South Africa in Ahmedabad, and he muscled it to deep midwicket for a monstrous six and attained a significant feat. Pandya now has the second-fastest T20I half-century by an Indian.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 19 December 2025 at 20:55 IST