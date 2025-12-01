Updated 1 December 2025 at 17:22 IST
Hardik Pandya Boost For India Ahead of T20Is vs South Africa, Allrounder Cleared to Bowl: REPORT
Ind vs SA: India allrounder Hardik Pandya has been cleared to bowl and in all probability he would be available for the T20Is against South Africa.
Ind vs SA: In what comes as a piece of good news for the Indian team taking on South Africa at home, allrounder Hardik Pandya has been cleared to bowl. This also means he would in all probability be available for selection in the T20I side. As per a report, the proven match-winner has finished his Return to Play (RTP) protocols at the CoE between October 21 and November 30 and has been declared fit.
What Had Happened to Hardik?
During the Asia Cup in September, he picked up a left quadriceps injury and had to be sidelined. Since then, he has not played international cricket. The unfortunate injury ruled him out of the Australia tour and the ongoing ODI series against South Africa.
Hardik would be an integral part of the Indian T20 squad when they play the World Cup next year.
