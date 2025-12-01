Hardik Pandya Boost For India Ahead of T20Is vs South Africa, Allrounder Cleared to Bowl: REPORT

Ind vs SA: In what comes as a piece of good news for the Indian team taking on South Africa at home, allrounder Hardik Pandya has been cleared to bowl. This also means he would in all probability be available for selection in the T20I side. As per a report, the proven match-winner has finished his Return to Play (RTP) protocols at the CoE between October 21 and November 30 and has been declared fit.