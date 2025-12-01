WATCH | Virat Kohli Ditches Repeated Calls to Join Victory Celebrations After 1st ODI in Ranchi

Ind vs SA: Things are not well between coach Gautam Gambhir and the two Indian cricketing stalwarts - Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. After India won the game in Ranchi, there was a small celebration organised in the team hotel. While stand-in captain KL Rahul was cutting the cake, premier batter Kohli, who was passing by - was called by the other teammates - to join in. Kohli did not join the celebrations as he walked off towards the lift. Here is the clip that is now going viral on social space.

For the unversed, Kohli was the star of the show for India. He smashed a brilliant 135 off 120 balls to help India post a mammoth 359 for eight. His brilliant knock featured seven sixes and 11 fours. His good show also ensured he bagged the player of the match.

‘Just enjoy the game of cricket’

"Not think too much about any of the other stuff. It's just me and the ball coming at me and just enjoy the game of cricket, which was the very reason I started playing this game. So, it was just about staying in the space of enjoyment and, of course, when you get a start and you get into the situation, then you know what you've done over so many years and the experience kicks in and then you understand the situation and able to build an innings," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

Some reports claim that Kohli wanted extra practice before the game and he was denied the opportunity to do that by Gambhir. Not much is known about what may have transpired.