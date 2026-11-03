Hardik Pandya For Arshdeep Singh? MI, PBKS Reportedly In Talks For IPL 2027 Trade

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are reportedly in discussions over a high-profile player trade involving India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh ahead of the IPL 2027 season. If the proposed deal goes through, Hardik could move to Punjab Kings, while Arshdeep would reportedly join Mumbai Indians.

According to reports, the two franchises are exploring a potential player swap that could see the India internationals exchange teams. The development, if confirmed, would mark one of the biggest trade deals ahead of the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Hardik-Arshdeep Trade: Vishnu Vinod Also Likely To Join MI

The proposed deal is reportedly not limited to a straight swap between Hardik and Arshdeep. According to report, Mumbai Indians are also expected to receive wicketkeeper-batter Vishnu Vinod from Punjab Kings as part of the exchange.

The senior management of both franchises have reportedly reached an advanced stage of negotiations, with the paperwork expected to be processed by IPL officials. An official announcement could come later this week, ahead of the November 17 player retention deadline.

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However, the deal is yet to be finalised. According to a source quoted by PTI, both franchises are keen to make the trade happen, but discussions are still underway.

"Talks are going on. Both parties (MI and PBKS) are keen to make it happen. Having said that, it is not a done deal yet," the source told PTI.

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The potential move comes amid reports of interest from other IPL franchises in securing Hardik's services. Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings were also previously linked with a possible move for the all-rounder.

Why Punjab Kings Are Interested In Hardik Pandya

Punjab Kings are reportedly looking to strengthen their squad with an experienced Indian all-rounder who can contribute with both bat and ball.

Hardik's experience as an IPL captain could also make him a valuable addition to the Punjab setup. However, according to the PTI report, Shreyas Iyer is expected to continue as PBKS captain, meaning Hardik would join the franchise as a player rather than take over the leadership.

Punjab Kings reached the IPL final in 2025, their first appearance in the title clash since 2014. However, the franchise failed to qualify for the playoffs in 2026 after a strong first half of the season was followed by a slump.

Arshdeep's possible departure would be a significant decision for Punjab. The left-arm pacer has been a key part of the franchise's bowling attack and is currently India's leading wicket-taker in T20 internationals.

Hardik's Stint With Mumbai Indians

Hardik returned to Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2024 season in an all-cash trade from Gujarat Titans. He replaced Rohit Sharma as captain after leading Gujarat Titans to the IPL title in 2022 and guiding them to the final in 2023.

However, his second spell with Mumbai has not gone as expected. The five-time champions failed to qualify for the playoffs twice in the three seasons since Hardik took over the captaincy. Reports have also suggested that Rohit Sharma could return as Mumbai Indians captain for IPL 2027.

Hardik has also been out of action since the conclusion of IPL 2026 due to multiple injury concerns. His fitness and availability will therefore remain important considerations for Punjab Kings if the proposed trade materialises.

With the BCCI setting November 17 as the deadline for player retentions, both franchises have time to complete negotiations and seek the necessary approvals. For now, the reported Hardik-Arshdeep exchange remains subject to finalisation, with neither Mumbai Indians nor Punjab Kings officially confirming the development.