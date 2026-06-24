Hardik Pandya For KL Rahul in Delhi Capitals in IPL 2027? Ex-KKR Star Suggests Potential Trade Between MI-DC

IPL 2027: There are plenty of rumours around allrounder Hardik Pandya's future in the IPL - where will he go in case MI release him? Will KKR or Delhi show interest in trading Hardik? While there are strong speculations that Kolkata Knight Riders would be willing to trade Hardik for Ajinkya Rahane, former KKR star Aakash Chopra has given another potential trade option. As per Chopra, Delhi Capitals should look to get Hardik onboard. Chopra suggests Hardik should be traded with KL Rahul. While it remains to be confirmed what will eventually happen, it can certainly be said that Hardik is likely to be released by Mumbai Indians after a below-par IPL 2026 season.