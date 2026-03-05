Hardik Pandya Has KL Rahul's Feat in Sight During India-England T20 WC Semi-Final at Wankhede

India vs England: Hardik Pandya would be a key player for India when they take on a formidable England in the semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup. The match would be played at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, a venue that Hardik is familiar with.

Hardik Has Rahul's Feat in Sight

The India allrounder would have a shot at going past KL Rahul for the most number of T20I runs for the country. All Hardik needs is 23 runs to go past his dear friend, Rahul. For the unversed, Rahul holds the fourth spot in terms of most T20I runs for India. He has scored 2,265 runs. With the kind of form Hardik is in, one would certainly not put it beyond him. In fact, if Hardik comes good with the bat, it will truly put India in a commanding position in the high-stake encounter.

Not just with the bat, Hardik contributes in a big way with the ball. In fact, he has emerged as a wicket-taker in this marquee event. Often he has been trusted with the new ball as well.

India Has Edge Over England?

Be it the Head to Head in the T20I format or the fact that India would be playing in front of a home crowd; there is little to no doubt that India would be slight favourites for the big-ticket game. In a knockout game like this, the support of the crowd could prove to be a gamechanger. We are a few hours away from the start of what promises to be nothing short of a humdinger at the iconic venue.