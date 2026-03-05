IND vs ENG, Head To Head: India Look To Extend Dominance Over England Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Clash In Mumbai?

T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav-led India will lock horns with Harry Brook’s England in the second semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 5.

The clash between the two heavyweights will begin at 7 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 6:30 PM IST.

Here's How India Performed In T20 World Cup 2026 So Far

The Men in Blue had a strong start to the tournament, beginning with a commanding 29-run win over the United States of America (USA) at the Wankhede Stadium on February 7. In their second game, India crushed Namibia by 93 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on February 12. Later, the team traveled to Colombo to face arch-rivals Pakistan, where India sealed a 61-run victory on February 15.

Advertisement

India wrapped up their group stage fixtures with a 17-run win over the Netherlands on February 18 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. They topped the Group A standings with eight points and an impressive net run rate of +2.500.

However, India’s start to the Super Eight was shaky, as they suffered a 76-run defeat to South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium on February 22. The setback, however, seemed to galvanize the team. They bounced back strongly, securing commanding wins against Zimbabwe and the West Indies on February 26 and March 1, respectively.

Advertisement

India finished their Super Eight campaign in second place on the table with four points and a net run rate of +0.106.

India vs England: Head-To-Head

As they prepare for the upcoming semi-final, the big question remains: can India maintain their dominance over the Three Lions?