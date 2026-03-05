Updated 5 March 2026 at 15:32 IST
IND vs ENG, Head To Head: India Look To Extend Dominance Over England Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Clash In Mumbai?
India will play England in their upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav-led India will lock horns with Harry Brook’s England in the second semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 5.
The clash between the two heavyweights will begin at 7 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 6:30 PM IST.
Here's How India Performed In T20 World Cup 2026 So Far
The Men in Blue had a strong start to the tournament, beginning with a commanding 29-run win over the United States of America (USA) at the Wankhede Stadium on February 7. In their second game, India crushed Namibia by 93 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on February 12. Later, the team traveled to Colombo to face arch-rivals Pakistan, where India sealed a 61-run victory on February 15.
India wrapped up their group stage fixtures with a 17-run win over the Netherlands on February 18 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. They topped the Group A standings with eight points and an impressive net run rate of +2.500.
However, India’s start to the Super Eight was shaky, as they suffered a 76-run defeat to South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium on February 22. The setback, however, seemed to galvanize the team. They bounced back strongly, securing commanding wins against Zimbabwe and the West Indies on February 26 and March 1, respectively.
India finished their Super Eight campaign in second place on the table with four points and a net run rate of +0.106.
India vs England: Head-To-Head
As they prepare for the upcoming semi-final, the big question remains: can India maintain their dominance over the Three Lions?
Historically, India and England have faced each other in 29 T20Is. Out of these, India have won 17, while England have clinched 12 victories. In T20 World Cup history, the two teams have met five times, with India winning three and England taking two.
