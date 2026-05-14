Hardik Pandya in Auction? Aakash Chopra Reacts on Release Rumour of MI Captain Ahead of IPL 2026 Match vs PBKS

PBKS vs MI, IPL 2026: It is almost certain that MI captain Hardik Pandya will not feature in the upcoming game against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala. The star allrounder was spotted training alone in Jamnagar while the entire squad was in Dharamsala. While it is being said that he is not fully fit, speculations are that the management is unhappy with Hardik and that is the reason behind his absence. In fact, multiple reports claim that Hardik is going to be released once the season gets over. While speculations around Hardik is snowballing, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has given his two cents on the matter. As per Chopra, all franchises would be interested in acquiring the services of Hardik.

Hardik in Auction?

There is no doubt that Hardik is an asset. And that is exactly what Chopra reckons. As per Chopra, there is a high possibility that Hardik will break the bank if he puts himself up for auction. Chopra opted not to name franchises while also claiming that he would not just be looked at as a captain.

In eight games this season, all he could amass is 146 runs at an average of 20.86 and a strike rate of 136.45. With the ball, he has picked up four wickets while going at an economy of 11.90. It has not been one of his best seasons for sure. Interesting to see if he gets to play any further role this season or not.

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