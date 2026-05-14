Hardik Pandya Injury Update: MI Star Corbin Bosch Breaks Silence Ahead of IPL 2026 Clash vs PBKS

PBKS vs MI, IPL 2026: While it is almost certain that MI captain will not be featuring in the game against Punjab in Dharamsala, Corbin Bosch has broken silence on the precarious situation in the Mumbai camp. Ahead of the clash against Punjab, Bosch was asked to comment on Hardik's absence. Bosch ducked the question claiming that it is a 'bit above my pay grade'.

'We've missed his presence'

"It's obviously been tough. Hardik is not only a leader but a fantastic cricketer as well. We've missed his presence when it comes to the on-field stuff," Bosch said the pre-match press conference.

He added: “I'm sure the people that are making decisions and the people that are looking after him are trying to do the best for him and for the team itself.”

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"It has been tricky but at the same time the game does move forward and we still need to play cricket so it's one of those things," Bosch concluded.

Hardik's Season to Forget

In eight games this season, all he could amass is 146 runs at an average of 20.86 and a strike rate of 136.45. With the ball, he has picked up four wickets while going at an economy of 11.90. It has not been one of his best seasons for sure. Interesting to see if he gets to play any further role this season or not.

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For the unversed, MI have already been knocked out of the playoff race. With two more games to go, they would be playing for pride. A few tough calls are expected to be taken once the season comes to an end.