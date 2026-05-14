WATCH | Yuzvendra Chahal HILARIOUSLY Checks Rohit Sharma's Belly Ahead of PBKS-MI IPL 2026 Game; Video Goes VIRAL

PBKS vs MI, IPL 2026: Yuzvendra Chahal seemed upbeat and happy as he met his friend Rohit Sharma in Dharamsala ahead of the IPL clash. On spotting Rohit during training at the HPCA stadium, Chahal ran towards Rohit - checked his belly hilariously. Once Chahal did that, others present their started laughing. It is no secret that Chahal and Rohit are good friends and have shared the dressing-room on multiple occasions. Here is the clip of the hilarious moment that is now going viral.

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For the unversed, Mumbai are already out of the playoff contention, but Punjab are still in it and for the hosts, it is a crucial game. Punjab have not been in good form lately and they would like to change that tonight and get back to winning ways. Mumbai on the other hand, should look at the two remaining games as an opportunity to experiment and prep for the upcoming season.

The strip at Dharamsala would have something for the bowlers, especially the seamers. It rained on match eve and hence spotlight would be on the weather. As per Accuweather, there could be a couple of spells of light rain during the match.

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PBKS vs MI Predicted XII

PBKS Probable XII: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett/Lockie Ferguson, Yash Thakur, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

MI Probable XII: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Angad Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar/Shardul Thakur