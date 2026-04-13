Hardik Pandya Loses Cool; Admits ‘Mumbai Indians Really Need to Reflect’ After Embarrassing IPL 2026 Loss vs RCB

MI vs RCB, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya did not hold back as he launched a scathing attack on his own team following the humiliating loss against RCB. The MI captain reckoned the players need to reflect on their performance after the 18-run loss on Sunday. He also admitted that the side is always playing catch-up.

‘Really need to reflect’

“I think that was always going to be catch-up. I think it's been the last couple of games as a bowling unit or even as a batting unit, we've been quite catching up to the game rather than leading the game. Really need to reflect, really need to see what best we can do and how we can get that momentum and that click which we require,” Pandya said after the defeat, their third in a row.

"To be very honest, now a lot of things needs to be rethink. Definitely, it’s not working. Couple of games we have won the toss, but maybe we need to see what other options we have as a batting group or bowling group. Looking at the kind of wicket it’s playing, if we can bat as well, that would be good. We still need to play cricket, we still need to bat well, we still need to bowl well," he added.

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Can MI Bounce Back?

There is no doubt that the five-time champions can bounce back and they have done it in the past. But as Pandya rightly pointed out, it is time for them to reflect on their game and may be come up with a new gameplan going ahead in the competition.