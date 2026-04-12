LSG vs GT: Shubman Gill Shatters Virat Kohli's IPL Record, Gujarat Titans Captain Joins Elusive Club





In terms of innings taken, Gill became the fifth fastest batter to register 4,000 runs in IPL. KL Rahul, who breached the 4,000 IPL runs mark in just 104 innings, leads the charts.



With GT chasing the target of 165 runs, Gill scored 56 runs off 40 balls, including six boundaries and a six. While Gill was dismissed for 56, the foundation he laid helped his team chase the total down in 18.4 overs, along with a 37-ball 60 from the bat of Jos Buttler. GT won by seven wickets.



With the win, GT are now at the fifth spot with two wins and two losses in the IPL 2026 points table, with four points. LSG, on the other hand, have sunk to sixth spot, having the same win-loss record.



Put to bat first, LSG scored 164/8, with only Aiden Markram (30 in 21 balls, with five fours and a six) crossing the 20-run mark and Krishna picking 4/28 in his spell. During the chase, fifties from Gill and Buttler helped GT reach the target safely with seven wickets and eight balls left.